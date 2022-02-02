Navi Mumbai: NMMC forms special teams to visit 29,000 houses to collect vaccination data

In order to vaccinate all citizens with both doses of Covid vaccines, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed special teams that will visit 29,000 houses across the city during the week. They will ensure that each and every eligible citizen must be vaccinated as early as possible.

The team consists of two to three Asha workers and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) will visit 500 to 600 houses daily to collect information on the number of vaccinated citizens, especially those who have been vaccinated.

“The campaign will be carried out at 23 Urban Health Centres. Each centre has formed 2 to 3 teams that will visit 500 to 600 households daily,” said an official from the civic health department. He added that they will collect information on vaccinated people and if the teams come across anyone not fully vaccinated, they will take them to the nearest centre for vaccination. There are 102 vaccination centres are operation currently. “There is a target to visit 29,000 houses in this campaign and a survey will be conducted regarding the vaccination status,” said the official.

The municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar informed that the vaccination drive at your doorstep is being carried out on the line of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI). Health workers are visiting each house to collect information and also give vaccination cards to them.

So far, a total of 13,17,107 citizens were administered the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 10,48,503 citizens have taken both doses of the Covid vaccine. It means that 94.71 percent of the eligible population received both doses of the Covid vaccine.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:30 PM IST