Site preparation and basic infrastructure works are planned at the land reserved for the proposed sports complex in Ghansoli | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has floated a tender worth Rs 14.24 crore for the development of a plot reserved for a proposed sports complex in Sector 13, Ghansoli.

The work includes constructing an RCC compound wall around the entire plot, an entrance gate and toilets, besides levelling and beautification of the premises to prepare the land for the proposed facility.

The tender, with an estimated cost of Rs 14.24 crore, was published on October 28 by the NMMC's City Engineer Department. The contractor will be given 365 days to complete the work.

Plot Reserved For Sports Complex

Plot No. 1 in Sector 13, Ghansoli, has been reserved for the development of a sports complex. However, before proceeding with the actual construction of the facility, the civic body has decided to undertake preliminary infrastructure and site development works to secure the land and make it suitable for further construction.

Compound Wall, Gate And Toilets

The proposed RCC compound wall will provide a protective boundary around the plot, while the entrance gate will facilitate regulated entry and exit. A toilet facility will also be constructed as part of the project. The entire plot will be levelled, and beautification works will be undertaken to prepare the premises for subsequent development.

Actual Sports Complex In Subsequent Phase

The civic body had earlier floated tenders for constructing a compound wall and carrying out other preliminary development works at the site. The latest tender is expected to move the project forward, with the completion of these basic works paving the way for the actual construction of the proposed sports complex.

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While the present tender focuses on securing and developing the reserved land, the actual sports complex is expected to be taken up in the subsequent phase.

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