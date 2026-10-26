Navi Mumbai: NMMC Finds No Evidence Of Tree Poisoning In Kille Gaothan, CBD Belapur; Experts Cite Natural Healing Process

NMMC’s Garden Department has ruled out evidence of deliberate poisoning in trees at Kille Gaothan after an on-site inspection | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, October 26, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has found no evidence of poisoning in trees at Kille Gaothan in CBD Belapur following an inspection by its Garden Department, dismissing allegations that the trees had been deliberately poisoned.

The civic body said the inspection was conducted following a complaint received a few days ago. Environmental experts were also consulted, while discussions with tree experts indicated that the discharge observed from the trees could be due to old wounds and the natural healing process.

“During the inspection, no evidence of poisoning was found on the trees. The discharge could be a result of old wounds and the trees’ natural healing process,” an NMMC official said.

किल्ले गावठाण येथील वृक्षांवर विषबाधा हे वृत्त विपर्यास्त किल्ले गावठाण सीबीडी बेलापूर भागात काही झाडांवर विषप्रयोग झाल्याच्या बातम्या काही प्रसार माध्यमांमधून प्रसारित होत असल्याचे निदर्शनास येत आहे. वास्तविकत: काही दिवसांपूर्वी प्राप्त या तक्रारीच्या अनुषंगाने नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका उद्यान विभागाच्या वतीने करण्यात आलेल्या प्रत्यक्ष पाहणीनुसार या झाडांवर कोणत्याही प्रकारचा विषप्रयोग (poisoning) झाल्याचे आढळून आलेले नाही. याबाबत पर्यावरण तज्ञांचे अभिप्रायही घेण्यात आलेले आहेत. वृक्षतज्ञांशी केलेल्या चर्चेनुसार झाडांतून स्त्रवणारा स्राव हा जुन्या जखमा आणि नैसर्गिक उपचार प्रक्रियेचा (natural healing process) परिणाम असू शकतो. त्या अनुषंगाने प्रतिबंधात्मक उपाययोजना म्हणून चुना, हायड्रोजन पेरॉक्साइड आणि बोर्डेक्स (Bordex) यांचा वापर करून निर्जंतुकीकरण आणि कीड नियंत्रण उपाययोजना करण्यात आल्या आहेत. ही जागा 'सीजीएसटी आयुक्त' (CGST Commissioner) कार्यालयाच्या मालकीची असून, संबंधित कार्यालयालाही याबद्दल माहिती देण्यात आली आहे. तसेच याविषयी तक्रार करणाऱ्या नागरिकांनाही वेळोवेळी केलेल्या कार्यवाहीबाबत अवगत करण्यात आले आहे. त्यामुळे सदर वृक्षांवर विषबाधा झाल्याचे वृत्त वस्तुस्थितीला धरून नाही याची नागरिकांनी नोंद घ्यावी असे आवाहन नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने करण्यात येत आहे. #NMMC #NaviMumbaiMunicipalCorporation #nmmcgardendepartment #clarification — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) October 25, 2026

Civic Body Undertakes Preventive Measures

As a precautionary measure, the Garden Department has undertaken disinfection and pest-control measures using lime, hydrogen peroxide and Bordeaux mixture.

The civic body said the site belongs to the office of the Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), which has also been informed about the matter. Citizens who lodged the complaint have been kept updated about the action taken by the civic body.

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The NMMC has appealed to citizens to take note of the inspection findings, stating that reports claiming poisoning of the trees do not reflect the findings of its on-site assessment.

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