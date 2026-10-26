Navi Mumbai: NMMC Finds No Evidence Of Tree Poisoning In Kille Gaothan, CBD Belapur; Experts Cite Natural Healing Process

Navi Mumbai, October 26, 2026: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has found no evidence of poisoning in trees at Kille Gaothan in CBD Belapur following an inspection by its Garden Department, dismissing allegations that the trees had been deliberately poisoned.
The civic body said the inspection was conducted following a complaint received a few days ago. Environmental experts were also consulted, while discussions with tree experts indicated that the discharge observed from the trees could be due to old wounds and the natural healing process.
“During the inspection, no evidence of poisoning was found on the trees. The discharge could be a result of old wounds and the trees’ natural healing process,” an NMMC official said.
Civic Body Undertakes Preventive Measures
As a precautionary measure, the Garden Department has undertaken disinfection and pest-control measures using lime, hydrogen peroxide and Bordeaux mixture.
The civic body said the site belongs to the office of the Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), which has also been informed about the matter. Citizens who lodged the complaint have been kept updated about the action taken by the civic body.
Also Watch:
The NMMC has appealed to citizens to take note of the inspection findings, stating that reports claiming poisoning of the trees do not reflect the findings of its on-site assessment.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/