Navi Mumbai: NMMC Education Officer Stresses On Innovation In Teaching Method |

Navi Mumbai: Continuation innovation education is important, said Aruna Yadav, the Education Officer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) during a guidance session held in Nerul for teachers. A large number of teachers attended the session.

Yadav stressed that teachers need to stay updated and adopt new methods of teaching to involved students. “This is very important for the effective implementation of the new national education policy,” she said.

Various Speakers Were Present At The Event

The conference was held in the auditorium of Terana Vidyalaya in Nerul recently where Mr Yadav guided teachers. Apart from Yadav, at the conference, various speakers, including Rekha Misalkar, Shailaja More, Sangeeta Ghadge, Smita Thengle, Ravikant Talekar, Dipali Kavar, and Kaluram Jadhav, information on topics such as state education initiatives, innovative teaching practices, the Navbharat Literacy Campaign, the education of children with special needs, academic outcomes, science education, and more. Expert educators, including Sandeep Padwal, Megha Kadam, Rajesh Pokharkar, Savita Gaikwad, Dipali Chavan, Jai Singh Pawar, and Satish Potre, provided valuable guidance during the event.

The conference saw the participation of a significant number of teachers and principals from Navi Mumbai Municipal Schools, as well as private aided schools in the Shiravane and Nerul Group Sadhan Kendra. Prashant Mhatre facilitated the program and led discussions on the relevant topics.