 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Education Officer Stresses On Innovation In Teaching Method
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC Education Officer Stresses On Innovation In Teaching Method

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Education Officer Stresses On Innovation In Teaching Method

The conference was held in the auditorium of Terana Vidyalaya in Nerul recently where NMMC Education Officer Aruna Yadav guided teachers.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Education Officer Stresses On Innovation In Teaching Method |

Navi Mumbai: Continuation innovation education is important, said Aruna Yadav, the Education Officer of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) during a guidance session held in Nerul for teachers. A large number of teachers attended the session.  

Yadav stressed that teachers need to stay updated and adopt new methods of teaching to involved students. “This is very important for the effective implementation of the new national education policy,” she said.

Various Speakers Were Present At The Event

The conference was held in the auditorium of Terana Vidyalaya in Nerul recently where Mr Yadav guided teachers. Apart from Yadav, at the conference, various speakers, including Rekha Misalkar, Shailaja More, Sangeeta Ghadge, Smita Thengle, Ravikant Talekar, Dipali Kavar, and Kaluram Jadhav, information on topics such as state education initiatives, innovative teaching practices, the Navbharat Literacy Campaign, the education of children with special needs, academic outcomes, science education, and more. Expert educators, including Sandeep Padwal, Megha Kadam, Rajesh Pokharkar, Savita Gaikwad, Dipali Chavan, Jai Singh Pawar, and Satish Potre, provided valuable guidance during the event.

The conference saw the participation of a significant number of teachers and principals from Navi Mumbai Municipal Schools, as well as private aided schools in the Shiravane and Nerul Group Sadhan Kendra. Prashant Mhatre facilitated the program and led discussions on the relevant topics.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Held From Haryana For Killing Panvel Businessman A Year Ago
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Veteran Author C S Lakshmi Receives Tata Literature Live ! Lifetime Achievement Award For 2023

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Takes Suo-Moto Cognizance Of Deaths In State Hospitals, Demands Details Of...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

MMRDA Unveils Plans For Developmental Stride In Mumbai Metropolitan Region With New Industrial...

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Seawoods Ex-Corporator To Go On Hunger Strike Against NMMC From Oct 5

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra

Navi Mumbai: Congress Demands To Shift RTO To Nerul By Dussehra