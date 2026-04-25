Navi Mumbai: NMMC Earns ₹2 Crore From Treated Sewage Water Supply, Airport Seeks 7 MLD Under Reuse Push

NMMC’s treated water supply initiative boosts revenue while promoting sustainable reuse across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 25: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has generated around Rs 2 crore in revenue over the past year by supplying treated sewage water under its ‘waste to best’ initiative, officials said.

Recycled water supplied to industries

The civic body processes nearly 20 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage through tertiary treatment plants at Koparkhairane and Airoli, supplying the recycled water to industries in the MIDC area.

The treated water is primarily used by around 60 companies, including data centres, chemical units, RMC plants and textile industries, reducing dependence on potable water.

Extensive treatment and pipeline network

NMMC operates sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of about 450 MLD across nodes such as Belapur, Nerul, Sanpada, Vashi-Turbhe, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane and Airoli.

Additional tertiary treatment facilities at multiple locations further refine the water for industrial and non-potable use. The corporation charges Rs 18.50 per 1,000 litres, and has developed a 108-km pipeline network along with storage infrastructure to support supply.

Used for civic purposes

Apart from industrial use, the treated water is utilised for gardens, road medians, dust suppression and bus washing, helping save nearly 8 MLD of drinking water.

Airport seeks treated water supply

The initiative has also attracted interest from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which has sought a supply of 7 MLD of treated water. The proposal is currently under consideration.

“There is strong demand for treated water from industries in the MIDC area, and even the Navi Mumbai International Airport has requested supply. We are working towards expanding distribution in the near future,” said an NMMC officer.

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Focus on sustainable water management

Officials said the project not only generates revenue but also promotes sustainable water management by reducing freshwater consumption and encouraging reuse.

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