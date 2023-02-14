Navi Mumbai: NMMC District level swimming competition concluded

Many kids emerged winners in the recently concluded Navi Mumbai Municipal Cup (District level) swimming competition last week. About 400 contestants participated in the competition organized under the guidance of municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

The competition was judged in five categories divided on basis of swimming techniques namely backstroke, butterfly, breaststroke, freestyle and individual medley. The competition was conducted at the Fr. Agnel Sports Complex in Vashi on Saturday and Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Sports and Cultural Affairs Department Somnath Potre, Sports Officer Revappa Gurav, National Coach Santosh Patil, Shiv Chhatrapati Award winning swimmer and Thane District Swimming Association Secretary Gokul Kamath and Shiv Chhatrapati Award-winning swimmer Rituja Udeshi was honored with a certificate and a medal.

Here are the winners:

Atharva Jarange won the Navi Mumbai Municipal Cup District Level Swimming Competition held last week in the under 16 category (open).

Vihan Jejurkar won in the under-14 boys category and Ahaviha Gandhi won in the under-14 girls category.

Similarly, Toshal Bhirud won the championship in the under-12 boys category and Amita Kudwa in the under-12 girl category.

Ryan Syed and Nidhi Samant won in the under-10 boys category and Nidhi Samant in the girls' category and Ivan Shah and Alicia Shetty in the girls' category won the championship trophy in the under-8 boys' category.

