Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win 5 medals in CBSE National Swimming Competition

Aryan Ganesh with medal |

Anvesh Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) National Swimming Competition concluded in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Tuesday. The swimmers from Madhya Pradesh won at the tournament held from January 21-24.

Aaryan Smitha Ganesh amazed everyone with his strokes as he won three medals. He won a gold medal in 50-metre butterfly event, a silver medal in the 50-metre breaststroke event, and a bronze medal in the 100-metre breaststroke event. Anvesh Singh won two bronze medals. He won it in 500-metre freestyle boys' 19 -year-old age group and another in 400m freestyle event.

