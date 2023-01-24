e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win 5 medals in CBSE National Swimming Competition

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh swimmers win 5 medals in CBSE National Swimming Competition

Aaryan Smitha Ganesh amazed everyone with his strokes as he won three medals. He won a gold medal in 50-metre butterfly event, a silver medal in the 50-metre breaststroke event, and a bronze medal in the 100-metre breaststroke event.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
article-image
Aryan Ganesh with medal |
Follow us on
Anvesh Singh

Anvesh Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) National Swimming Competition concluded in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Tuesday. The swimmers from Madhya Pradesh won at the tournament held from January 21-24.

Aaryan Smitha Ganesh amazed everyone with his strokes as he won three medals. He won a gold medal in 50-metre butterfly event, a silver medal in the 50-metre breaststroke event, and a bronze medal in the 100-metre breaststroke event. Anvesh Singh won two bronze medals. He won it in 500-metre freestyle boys' 19 -year-old age group and another in 400m freestyle event.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: State swimmers win four medals at CBSE National Swimming Competition
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, students pay tributes to Netaji in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: Teachers, students pay tributes to Netaji in Sant Hirdaram Nagar

Madhya Pradesh: Bikers escape with Rs 7 lakh from scooter dickey in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bikers escape with Rs 7 lakh from scooter dickey in Chhatarpur

Bhopal: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda asks bankers to work for development of rural, agriculture...

Bhopal: Finance Minister Jagdish Devda asks bankers to work for development of rural, agriculture...

Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh: Infrastructure development at Tatya Tope Stadium costs...

Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh: Infrastructure development at Tatya Tope Stadium costs...

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to inaugurate Akshaya Patra kitchen on January 25

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh to inaugurate Akshaya Patra kitchen on January 25