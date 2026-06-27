Navi Mumbai: NMMC Distributes 448 PPE Kits Under NAMASTE Scheme, Honours Women Waste Pickers | VIDEO

NMMC distributes PPE kits and honours women waste pickers under the Government of India's NAMASTE scheme in Navi Mumbai | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai, June 27: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday distributed 448 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, Ayushman Bharat cards and NAMASTE identity cards to informal waste pickers under the Government of India's NAMASTE (National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem) scheme.

The civic body also honoured women waste pickers, e-rickshaw waste collection drivers and 11 women who recently passed their Class 10 board examinations.

Speaking at the programme, Mayor Sujata Patil said the efforts of sanitation workers, particularly informal waste pickers, have been instrumental in Navi Mumbai earning a place among the country's cleanest cities under the prestigious 'Super Swachh League' category.

"The contribution of sanitation workers, especially women waste pickers, has been instrumental in Navi Mumbai earning recognition among the country's cleanest cities. It is our responsibility to ensure their safety, dignity and welfare while honouring their hard work. The women who have also completed their education despite hardships are an inspiration to society," Patil said.

NAMASTE योजनेअंतर्गत महिला स्वच्छता कर्मचाऱ्यांना वैयक्तिक सुरक्षा उपकरणे (PPE Kit) वितरित करण्यात आली. मा. महापौर व महानगरपालिकेच्या मान्यवरांच्या प्रमुख उपस्थितीत हा कार्यक्रम यशस्वीरित्या संपन्न झाला. स्वच्छता कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या सुरक्षितता, आरोग्य आणि सन्मानपूर्ण कार्यपरिसर… pic.twitter.com/czwUwAtvbt — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) June 27, 2026

NAMASTE Scheme Benefits Workers

Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Dr Ajay Gagde said the NAMASTE scheme aims to improve the safety, health and dignity of informal waste pickers. He said profiling of waste pickers is being carried out by Parisar Sakhi Vikas Sanstha, and 930 women have been registered so far. The 448 PPE kits distributed on Friday were part of the first phase of the scheme.

Apart from providing safety gear, the civic body felicitated women e-rickshaw drivers engaged in door-to-door waste collection in Digha, Rabale, Airoli and Ghansoli under a UNDP-supported initiative.

Women Honoured For Achievements

Stree Mukti Sanghatana chief Prof Vrushali Magdum said NMMC has consistently supported initiatives for waste pickers and highlighted the success of the 'Zero Waste Slum Model' being implemented in five slum clusters. She added that sustained efforts had helped bring informal waste pickers under the ambit of the NAMASTE scheme.

Also Watch:

Read Also NMMC Launches Special Cleanliness Drives And Awareness Campaigns Under Swachh Survekshan 2025-26

The civic body also honoured 11 women waste pickers who cleared the Class 10 board examinations this year through educational initiatives by Stree Mukti Sanghatana and Prabhat Trust, inspired by the Marathi film Aata Thambaycha Nay.

The programme concluded with motivational songs and cultural performances presented by the women waste pickers, showcasing their talents and journeys.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/