Navi Mumbai: NMMC deploys mascots to create awareness on waste segregation

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been taking a number of measures on waste management. The civic body ensures that the least amount of waste reaches the landfill.

After encouraging residents to segregate dry, wet and hazardous waste at source. Now, their mascot is replicating dust bins in three different colours creating awareness among citizens for waste segregation.



The three mascots are representing dry, wet and hazardous waste and asking people to keep waste in the respective bins only. The three roam different places and interact with people and educate them about waste segregation.



A senior official from NMMC’s Solid Waste Management said the campaign was started a few months back and now it is getting a very good response. “The aim of the campaign is to spread awareness and give a social message to the people regarding the importance of waste segregation”.



The campaign targets public areas where there is enough crowd so that two-way communication also takes place. “We are using three mascots of different colours according to the waste segregation in categories like dry waste, wet waste and hazardous waste. The reason behind using mascots is to make things visible and attractive to the crowd. People easily notice these characters and pay attention to the messages that we give”, said the official.



The campaign is conducted daily in multiple crowded areas like railway stations, bus depots, markets and tourist spots.



Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:25 AM IST