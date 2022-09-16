Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes under-construction structure in Nerul gaon | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Anti-Encroachment department of the Nerul ward of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure at Nerul Gaon. A ground-plus-three-story building was already completed without any permission from the civic body.

A notice was issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction at house number 800/002 and asked to remove themselves. However, despite the notice being served, they did not remove the unauthorized construction. Finally, the civic body carried out a demolition drive against the unauthorized construction.

The unauthorized construction was removed by Turbhe Ward in the presence of police officials with the help of one pocklain, one electric hammer, and a gas cutter.

Early this week, the Turbhe ward of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under-construction illegal structure in Sanpada Gaon. The ground-plus-three-story RCC structure was already constructed without any permission from the civic body.