Navi Mumbai: NMMC demolishes illegal structures in Ghansoli and Koparkhairane; see pics

In the last two days, the anti-encroachment department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished around four illegal structures in Ghansoli and Koparkhairane. These structures were constructed without the civic body’s permission and despite the civic body’s notice, the construction was not stopped.

Since March-April, the civic body has already removed around 70 illegal structures across the city.

Three illegal structures in Arjunwadi in Ghasoli ward were demolished. According to officials, these illegal constructions were going on behind Daryaraja Hotel and Sai Vijay Apartment in Ghansoli. “We have issued a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966 to the builders to stop the construction and remove the illegal structures themselves. But instead of removing the illegal structures, they continued construction,” said an official from the Anti-Encroachment department of Ghansoli ward.

Similarly, house number 481 in Bonkode village in sector 12 D in Koparkhairane ward was carrying out construction without any permission from the civic body. Even the house owner was issued notice to stop the construction but they continued.

Last month, the ground plus one storey building at Samarth Nagar in Ghansoli ward was removed by the anti-encroachment department. In addition, in Diva Gaon under the Aroli ward, ground plus one building was demolished. Even in Nerul ward, ground plus one storey building was demolished at sector 17.

The civic chief is paying close attention to haphazard illegal constructions across the city as they deface the beauty of the city. At the beginning of the year, he had warned civic officials to take strict action against illegal structures or be ready to face action.

Check out the pictures below:

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:47 PM IST