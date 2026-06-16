Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 2 Illegal Structures In Vashi, Warns Of More Action

NMMC officials demolished two unauthorised structures in Juhugaon, Vashi, as part of an ongoing anti-encroachment drive | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 12: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions, demolishing two illegal structures in the Juhugaon area of Vashi and warning that similar action will continue across the city.

The demolition was carried out by the civic body's Encroachment Department under the directions of Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner (II) Dr Rahul Gethe and Deputy Commissioner (Unauthorised Construction Control Department) Sanjay Shinde.

Action Taken Under MRTP Act

According to NMMC officials, notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, had been issued to Vijaykumar Abhimanyu Dhawale and Shashikant Govardhan Thakur for unauthorised constructions on Survey Nos. 303 and 304, and to Kusum Dinkar Patil for an unauthorised structure on Survey No. 296 in Juhugaon, Vashi. Following due process, both structures were demolished on June 12.

"NMMC is committed to taking strict action against unauthorised constructions across the city. Such structures not only violate planning regulations but also pose safety and civic management challenges. The corporation will continue to intensify enforcement drives and ensure that all illegal constructions are dealt with as per the provisions of the law," a senior NMMC official said.

More Enforcement Drives Planned

The operation was carried out with the assistance of officials and staff from the Vashi ward office, encroachment police personnel, security guards and labourers. A breaker machine and a gas cutter were deployed to demolish the structures.

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Civic officials said the action is part of NMMC's ongoing efforts to curb illegal construction activities and maintain planned urban development. The corporation has indicated that similar drives will be undertaken in other parts of Navi Mumbai in the coming weeks.

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