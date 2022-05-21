Navi Mumbai: NMMC declares 514 buildings dangerous, rise of 39 dangerous structures from previous year

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a list of dangerous buildings in the city after a survey was conducted ward-wise for 2022-23. A total of 514 buildings have been declared dangerous under section 265 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Last year, the civic body declared 475 buildings under the dangerous category.

Every year ahead of the monsoon, the civic body declares a list of dangerous buildings and it appeals to citizens to vacate the dangerous buildings as it can collapse at any time and may cause loss of life and property.

As per the list, of the total of 514 dangerous buildings, there are 61 buildings that fall under the C-1 category which need to be demolished immediately. Last year, of the 475 buildings, 65 structures were under the C-1 category or high-risk. The C-1 category buildings are in the high-risk category, uninhabitable. This year, the number of C-1 category dangerous buildings dropped by 4.

In addition, there are 120 structures that fall under the theyC-2A category. Such structures need to be repaired by vacating the premises. Similarly, there are 282 structures that fall under the C-2B category that can be repaired without vacating the building. The remaining 51 structures fall under the C-3 category that needs only minor repairs.

Buildings that have been declared dangerous have been sent notice under Section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. The notice states that the owners or occupants of the dangerous buildings have been informed to stop using them for residential or commercial purposes. It also clearly states that the electrical and water connections of the C-1 category building will be disconnected.

As per Section 265 (a) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, buildings that have been in use for more than 30 years are required to undergo a Structural Audit by a Construction Engineer or Structural Engineer registered with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. The date of the building will be considered when the occupation certificate (fully or partially) was issued.

The responsibility of carrying out the structural audit lies with owners or occupants. Meanwhile, the civic body has made available the list of engineers on its official website for carrying out the structural audit.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 08:55 PM IST