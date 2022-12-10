Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief visits MIDC, other wards to inspect ongoing works

Rajesh Narvekar inspecting ongoing works |

Rajesh Narvekar, the commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) inspected the ongoing projects in different wards including in the MIDC area. He visited Koparkhairane, Turbhe and Nerul wards.

During his visit, the civic chief Narvekar stressed on fast execution of work that could not be completed due Covid. He directed officials to the completion of those projects is important.

He was accompanied by City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Additional City Engineer Manoj Patil, ward officer Prashant Gawde and Sukhdev Yedve, Executive Engineer Vijay Raut, Girish, Pravin Gade and other officers.

The municipal commissioner inspected the CBSE school building in Sector 10, Koparkhairane and instructed to emphasize activity-based learning methods. “CBSE school is widely preferred by parents and after learning that many students are on the waiting list, I have given instructions to make changes in the school building and emphasize quality education”, said Narvekar.