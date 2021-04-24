Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief orders fire, oxygen, and structural audit of private hospitals, COVID-19 centres in 4 days

The responsibility of conducting fire audits of all hospitals lies with the head of the fire department, said Dr. Shirish Aradwad, Oxygen Control Nodal Officer and Deputy Commissioner. Babasaheb Rajale and city engineer Sanjay Desai will look after the structural audit.

Bangar ordered to complete all three audits of all the private hospitals including the COVID centers of the corporation in the next 4 days.

The audit will be conducted by experts in the respective field. They can also seek the help of experts from engineering colleges as required.

As these three types of audits will be conducted in the private hospitals as well as in the COVID centers and hospitals of NMMC, Bangar asked the management of all the private hospitals to fully cooperate with the teams coming to the hospital for fire, oxygen and structural audit.

"The NMMC provides quality health care to the corona sufferers as well as their safety," said Bangar.