Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief inspects holding ponds, pumping stations for monsoon preparedness | Sourced Photo

As part of the monsoon preparedness, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar inspected Belapur and Vashi holding ponds and pump houses. The two holding ponds prevent water logging during heavy rainfall coupled with the high tide.

Civic chief Narvekar, who is also the chairman of the disaster management committee directed all the civic departments to complete pre-monsoon works before May 25 and be ready for inspection.

Inspection taking in cognisance waterlogging issues during previous monsoon

Taking precaution after facing waterlogging problems during the monsoon, the municipal commissioner Narvekar and City Engineer Sanjay Desai inspected holding ponds at Sector 12, CBD Belapur as well as Sector 8, Vashi holding ponds and also visited the pumping stations located there and personally inspected the situation.

Additional City Engineer Shirish Aardwad, Executive Engineer Arvind Shinde, Ajay Nabari, Sunil Lad and other concerned officers were also present for the inspection.

New pumping stations soon

The pumping stations at both CBD Belapur and Vashi are old CIDCO structures and their buildings are dilapidated. Efforts are continuously pursued through the NMMC for their new construction.

Accordingly, permission has been obtained from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to construct new pump houses at both of these places. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has duly filed an application to the Bombay High Court for permission for this.

Considering the upcoming rainy season, the construction of the pump house will be taken up immediately after the monsoon after obtaining the approval of the HC.