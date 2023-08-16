 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Chief Hoists Flag At Civic Headquarters In Belapur
The Municipal Commissioner, Rajesh Narvekar, hoisted the flag in the presence of Additional Commissioner Mrs Sujata Dhole and Shri Vijaykumar Mhasal along with the department head, officers and staff.

Amit Srivastava Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
NMMC | Amit Srivastava

The Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence will end on August 30 and considering the importance of this year's Independence Day, the flag hoisting ceremony was organised with great enthusiasm at the iconic building of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Belapur.

Amit Srivastava

Amit Srivastava

The picturesque tricolour lighting of the headquarters building has added to the charm of the magnificent headquarters building and citizens are seen gathering with their friends and family and enthusiastically taking photographs with the tricolour lighting of the headquarters building as well as at the selfie points placed inside. This illumination can be seen till August 16.

Apart from this, the symbolic national flag in front of the headquarters building, which is not unfurled during the rainy season, has been unfurled as part tricolour at every campaign in celebration of Independence Day. 

article-image
