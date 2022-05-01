Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief hoists flag at civic headquarter on the occasion of Maharashtra Day

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai hoisted the national flag at civic headquarters in Belapur. The Labour Day was also observed on the occasion.

During the celebration, Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and Sanjay Kakade as well as the Head of the Department, Officers-Staff, Fire Brigade, police officials of the Encroachment Department of NMMC were present.

As part of the Labour Day celebration, one employee of the garden and water supply department from each ward was felicitated by the municipal commissioner.

The iconic Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarter in Belapur will be lit with colourful light on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, from April 30 to May 2, 2022 and a replica of Hutatma Chowk has been erected. A large number of residents visited the headquarter on the eve of Maharashtra Day.

