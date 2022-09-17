Navi Mumbai: NMMC chalks out plans for Sub-National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign on Sunday

Navi Mumbai: The Sub-National Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction. Every child from the ages of 0 to 5 will be given a polio dose. For this, the civic chief, Abhijit Bangar, has directed the health department to plan the polio vaccination properly.



India is polio-free. But, since polio is still present in other countries, the Pulse Polio campaign is being implemented at the national level to prevent its resurgence.



In this campaign, a total of 90,865 children from the age group of 0 to 5 years in the NMMC limits will be covered. For that, a total of 728 booths, including 603 permanent, 97 transit and 28 mobile vans, will be operating through 23 urban health posts across the limits of NMMC.



The transit and mobile teams are formed near busy places like malls, railway stations, and bus stands. Similarly, a meeting of the City Task Force Committee was held under the chairmanship of the civic chief Abhijit Bangar, and training was conducted for medical officers, NM, LHV, ANM, Asha, and volunteers.

For the campaign, awareness posters and banners have been put up in the municipal area. On the day of the Pulse Polio Vaccination campaign, the volunteers will remain present at the booth for the next 5 days and will be instructed to use masks, sanitise their hands before giving the vaccine to the baby, and avoid touching the baby.

Also, training has been given on not holding the baby's hand while marking with a pen on the left wrist. At the time of vaccination, instructions have been given to circle the booths with two feet of chalk to maintain social distance. The instructions to follow the COVID safety rules and get vaccinated properly are given to everyone.



Children who have not been dosed on September 18, 2022, will be vaccinated in the next 5 days by 875 teams on behalf of the Municipal Health Department in home visits. Every team has meticulously planned this according to their scope of work.