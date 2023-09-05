 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Bids Farewell To 10 Employees; Honours Retirees For Service
Additional commissioner Sujata Dhole highlighted the exemplary dedication of each retiree and expressed her gratitude towards them for their unwavering commitment and tireless service to NMMC.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a farewell function for 10 employees who retired in August 2023. Additional commissioner Sujata Dhole and Vijay Kumar Mhasal felicitated them. The ceremony was organised under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar.

In her address, Dhole highlighted the exemplary dedication of each retiree and expressed her gratitude towards them for their unwavering commitment and tireless service to NMMC.

Officials Express Gratitude

Similarly, Mhasal shared his sentiments of pride and joy, emphasising the retirees' remarkable and harmonious work culture during their tenure. He wished them well for their future endeavours and conveyed the message of dedicating time to family and enjoying life post-retirement.

City Engineer Sanjay Desai, Municipal Secretary Chitra Baviskar, and other officials shared their experiences working with the honoured retirees, expressing their best wishes and admiration. The retirees and voluntary retirees expressed their heartfelt gratitude and shared their thoughts on continuing to serve society now as retired individuals, indicating a strong bond of affection for their previous workplace.

