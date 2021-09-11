Navi Mumbai: NMMC begins slot booking for immersions of Ganesh idols; check steps to apply

In order to prevent crowd at the idle immersion sites, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started online slot booking for immersions of Ganesh idols. Citizens can book slots as per their convenience and time for smooth idol immersion.

After increasing the number of artificial ponds from 135 to 151 this year, the civic body is taking all necessary steps to prevent the crowd and the possible spread of coronavirus. This is the second consecutive year when the festival is celebrated in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NMMC, the special app allows online slot booking for idol immersion. “One can register at the website with a few easy steps,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar. He added that citizens are required to go to the portal https://nmmc.visarjanslots.com and click on the 'Registration' section of 'Online Slot Booking' to determine the time of immersion at their nearest immersion sites for Ganesh idol immersion. A few basic details like name, ward, mobile number, time, immersion site and date will be required to be filled in.

FPJ Photo

At the end, citizens will be required to the section 'Immersion Date' like 11/09/2021 (1.5 days), 14/09/2021 (5 days / Gauri Ganpati Immersion), 16/09/2021 (7 days) and 19/09/2021 (10 days). One can choose from 12 noon to 10 pm at half an hour alternate slot as per convenience.

After completing the process, the person will get an SMS at his mobile number mentioned while registering. They can also take a printout of the registration or carry the soft copy at immersion sites. Citizens can also find the immersion site on Google Maps.

As per the guidelines of the Government of Maharashtra, NMMC has appealed that the 10-day festival is observed in accordance with COVID protocol to prevent the impact of COVID. As part of it, the Civic chief Abhijeet Bangar held a joint meeting of the civic body and the police and directed pay close attention to ensure that the festival is celebrated as per the government rules.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 05:54 PM IST