Navi Mumbai: NMMC becomes first civic body in MMR to vaccinate first dose to all above 18 years

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has become the first civic body in MMR to administer COVID vaccines to 100 percent eligible citizens. The civic body achieved the feat by administering the first dose of vaccine to a total of 11,07,233 citizens. As per the official record, the eligible population to get vaccination under NMMC is 11,07,000.

Civic chief Abhijit Bangar says that it is a matter of satisfaction and pride for all the citizens of Navi Mumbai and this has been possible only due to the cooperation of the citizens of the city.

Initially, when there was a short supply of vaccines, the civic body continued the drive-by proper planning and vaccinating citizens above 45. However, soon after it increased the number of vaccination centres upto 110 when the supply of vaccines became normal.

As per the data shared by the civic administration, a total of 11,07,233 citizens above 18 years of age have been given the first dose of the Covid vaccine and similarly, the number of citizens given both doses is 5,76,567, which is around 52.08 percent of the target.

“Even on a public holiday, the vaccination centers in the hospitals were kept open and the vaccination was not interrupted for a single day. Because of this, we have a result that in the MMR, NMMC is the first civic body to vaccinate 100 percent citizens over 18 years of age,” said Bangar.

Bangar said that it is also important to make it a habit to wear the mask regularly, even if you have taken one or both doses of the vaccine, not to touch the face anywhere, to keep a safe distance, and to wash your hands frequently.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:27 PM IST