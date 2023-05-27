Navi Mumbai: NMMC assures completion of desilting work within a week, 90% already done

FPJ

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) failed to meet the May 25 deadline for the completion of desilting work in all nullahs as part of their monsoon preparedness. However, civic officials have assured that approximately 90% of the desilting work has been completed, with the remaining work expected to be finished within a week.

Civic Chief's Directive

NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, conducted a meeting with relevant departments and government agencies, emphasizing the importance of being proactive and vigilant in order to prevent any potential disasters. He had set the May 25 deadline for completing all pre-monsoon-related works.

Progress and Challenges

According to an official from NMMC's Solid Waste Management Department, there are a total of 76 natural drains, both small and large, across NMMC jurisdiction. As of now, 90% of the desilting work has been carried out, with the remaining 10% concentrated in problem areas. However, efforts are underway to clean these remaining drains promptly.

Monsoon Preparedness Measures

Every year, the civic body undertakes various measures to prevent calamities during the monsoon season. Cleaning of sewers and drains is a significant aspect of their preparations. Currently, around 90% of the drains within NMMC's jurisdiction have been successfully cleaned.

Ongoing Road Works

While progress has been made in desilting and monsoon preparedness, some road-related construction work is still underway, resulting in trenches and road concretization. The closure of the L and T bridge connecting Seawoods and Nerul due to ongoing concretization work has raised concerns among locals regarding the timing of such projects just before the monsoon season. Additionally, there are other locations where cross roads are being concretized.

Mitigating Inconvenience

A senior official from the engineering department clarified that road digging by organizations like MTNL and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Board has already been halted. Municipal works are still ongoing but with proper precautions to minimize inconvenience for citizens. The authorities have been directed to prioritize essential works while ensuring the necessary precautions are taken.