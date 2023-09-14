 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Areas Receive 9.93 mm Rainfall In Last 24 Hours
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
NMMC areas receive 9.93 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours | Representational Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 9.93 mm of rainfall from Wednesday 8.30 AM to Thursday 8.30 AM. The maximum rainfall was reported in the Koparkhairane ward with 37 mm, followed by Nerul with 7.2 mm. The civic jurisdiction did not witness any tree-falling incident or short circuit.  

 Rainfall Data:

Belapur - 05.20 mm

Nerul -      07.20 mm

Vashi -      04.00 mm

Koparkhairne- 37.00 mm

Airoli - 04.80 mm

Digha- 01.40 mm

Total Average- 09.93 mm

 Total Rainfall in this Monsoon - 2301.43 mm

 Morbe Dam Status

Rainfall - 07.20 mm

Total Rainfall - 3307.80 mm

Dam Level - 87.49  megter (97.44 %)

