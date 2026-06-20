Navi Mumbai: NMMC Approves Salary Revision, Special Allowance For Over 8,100 Contract Workers

NMMC has approved a revised salary structure and special allowance for more than 8,100 contractual workers across civic departments | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, June 20: In a major relief for contractual employees, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) General Body on Friday unanimously approved a proposal to introduce a special allowance and revise the salary structure of nearly 8,100 contract workers employed across various civic departments. The revised pay structure, which includes a new Urban Service Operations Special Allowance, will come into effect from next month.

The decision is expected to benefit employees working in sanitation, health, engineering, security, education, social development and other civic service departments. According to the civic administration, a total of 8,099 contractual workers are currently employed by the corporation.

Revised pay structure approved

Under the revised salary structure, skilled workers will receive a monthly salary of Rs 38,548, semi-skilled workers Rs 37,321 and unskilled workers Rs 35,480.

The salary package includes basic pay, house rent allowance, existing special allowance, the newly approved Urban Service Operations Special Allowance, provident fund contributions, bonus, paid leave wages, ESIC insurance, washing allowance and uniform allowance.

The proposal was tabled by House Leader Sagar Naik, who said contractual workers form the backbone of the city's civic services and deserve better compensation in view of rising inflation and increasing living costs.

"This important decision has been taken within five months of the formation of the elected municipal body. It will help provide justice to contractual workers, including security guards and sanitation staff. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik played a key role in pursuing the issue, and the corporation is financially capable of bearing the additional expenditure," Naik said.

Implementation from next month

Responding to the discussion, Additional Municipal Commissioner Rahul Gethe said the administration would face no hurdles in implementing the revised pay structure. He added that changes would be incorporated into existing contracts and the revised salaries would be paid from next month.

While welcoming the decision, members from different political parties also demanded regularisation of long-serving contractual employees. Shiv Sena corporator Shivram Patil urged the administration to make permanent those workers who have served for more than 25 years.

Corporator Manoj Haldankar called for equal pay for equal work, improved safety equipment, better attendance facilities and rectification of shortcomings in provident fund benefits.

Union welcomes move

The approval of the revised salary structure marks one of the first major employee welfare decisions taken by the newly elected civic body since the end of administrative rule at the corporation.

Welcoming the decision, labour union leader Mangesh Ladh thanked the General Body and Forest Minister Ganesh Naik for supporting the proposal.

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"The proposal for a wage hike for contract workers has been approved by a majority through a non-official resolution. We thank the General Body and Ganesh Naik for this decision. We expect the revised wages to be credited to workers' bank accounts at the earliest," Ladh said.

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