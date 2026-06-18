Navi Mumbai Crackdown: APMC Police, NMMC Clear Encroachments Near Turbhe Station; Action Taken Over Public Complaints

APMC Police and NMMC officials conducted a joint drive to remove encroachments and improve traffic flow near Turbhe railway station | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 18: Taking serious note of increasing traffic congestion, roadside encroachments and complaints of prostitution in the Janta Market area near Turbhe railway station, the APMC Police, in coordination with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's encroachment department, conducted a special enforcement drive on Wednesday.

The action has helped improve traffic movement in the area, providing significant relief to commuters and local residents.

According to officials, extensive encroachments by shopkeepers and business establishments along the roads in the Janta Market area adjacent to Turbhe railway station had led to severe traffic bottlenecks.

The police had been receiving repeated complaints from citizens regarding the issue.

Joint operation against encroachments

Acting on these complaints, Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil and his team from APMC Police Station, along with the NMMC encroachment department, carried out a joint operation on Wednesday evening to remove illegal encroachments from public roads.

Meanwhile, local residents and public representatives had also raised concerns about prostitution activities allegedly taking place in the area. In response, the police launched a special drive and took action against the women involved under Sections 110 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

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Police to continue enforcement drives

Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil said that the joint action by the police and municipal authorities has helped restore discipline and order in the Janta Market area and that positive changes are already visible.

"We are educating traders and citizens about the rules and regulations. Many people have voluntarily started removing their encroachments. Similar enforcement drives will continue in the future," Patil said.

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