Navi Mumbai: NMMC Approves ₹2.7 Crore Civic Infrastructure Projects Across City

The NMMC Standing Committee approved civic infrastructure projects worth over ₹2.7 crore across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 26: The Standing Committee of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved civic infrastructure and public amenity projects worth over Rs 2.7 crore, including park development, sewerage upgrades, drainage works, footpaths and repairs to a sports complex, during its meeting chaired by Standing Committee Chairman Ashok Bhauso Patil.

The proposals, submitted by Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde, were unanimously approved and are aimed at improving public infrastructure and civic amenities across various parts of the city.

Parks And Sewerage Upgrades Approved

Among the projects cleared are the development of the Aai-Baba Garden in Vashi Sector 7 at a cost of Rs 25.90 lakh and the Gyan Kalash Garden in Vashi Sector 6 for Rs 30.59 lakh, as part of the civic body's efforts to enhance green spaces and recreational facilities.

The committee also sanctioned Rs 63.05 lakh for replacing damaged and undersized sewerage pipelines and repairing collapsed chambers in the condominium area of Nerul Sector 8 following repeated complaints of sewage blockages and poor drainage.

In the Belapur division, Rs 29.26 lakh has been approved for repairs to the compound wall of the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in CBD Belapur Sector 3.

Drainage And Footpath Works Cleared

To address drainage and pedestrian issues in Ghansoli, the committee approved Rs 89.62 lakh for constructing a 371-metre drain and a 356-metre-long, four-metre-wide footpath in Shantinagar. Another Rs 31.12 lakh has been sanctioned for building a 130-metre drain in Balaram Wadi to prevent waterlogging caused by the absence of a proper drainage system.

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"The approved works will strengthen civic infrastructure and improve essential public amenities across Navi Mumbai. The administration is committed to completing these projects in a timely manner to enhance the quality of life for citizens," said Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde.

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