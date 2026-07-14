Navi Mumbai: NMMC Appoints Special Hospital Inspectors After Airoli Maternal Death Case

NMMC has deployed special inspectors to oversee civic hospitals and strengthen accountability after the Airoli hospital incident | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, July 14, 2026: In a major administrative overhaul following the death of a pregnant woman and her eight-month-old unborn baby at Rajmata Jijau Municipal Hospital in Airoli, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has appointed special hospital inspectors to monitor the functioning of its public hospitals and strengthen accountability in the healthcare system.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has assigned senior health officials to oversee the city's three civic hospitals. Medical Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Mhatre will supervise Nerul Public Hospital, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr. Dhanvanti Ghadge will oversee Vashi Public Hospital, while Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr. Ratnaprabha Chavan has been appointed for Airoli Public Hospital.

New Oversight Mechanism

The inspectors will conduct regular reviews of medicine stocks, cleanliness, manpower, bed availability, inpatient and outpatient services, patient nutrition, medical equipment, maternal and infant mortality, and referrals to other hospitals.

Their recommendations will be mandatory for medical superintendents to implement, with compliance reports submitted regularly to the Health Department. Additional Commissioner-I will review the inspectors' performance every week and submit reports directly to the Municipal Commissioner.

The decision comes after serious concerns were raised over the functioning of civic hospitals following the Airoli incident, prompting the NMMC to introduce stricter monitoring and oversight mechanisms.

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Focus On Accountability

"The objective is to make the public healthcare system more transparent, accountable and efficient. Regular inspections and timely corrective measures will help improve the quality of healthcare services and prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future," said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde while directing officials to implement the new monitoring system with immediate effect.

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