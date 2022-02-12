Navi Mumbai: NMMC allows opening of gardens and playgrounds for common public

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to open playgrounds, gardens and swimming pools with COVID-19 restrictions following demands made by citizens. However, gathering at gardens and playgrounds will not be allowed.

On February 11, Navi Mumbai congress spokesperson and workers leader Ravindra Sawant met civic chief Abhijit Bangar and requested to open playgrounds and gardens in the city for citizens. "The number of COVID-19 cases has also come down and most of the services are allowed. As many sports activities were stopped due to COVID-19 restrictions, children and sports persons have no option for outdoor games," said Sawant.

The civic body issued a fresh circular on Friday and allowed the opening of gardens from 5.30 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 9 pm.

Similarly, swimming pools can be used with 50% of the capacity by following Covid norms.

However, sports events will have only 25% of viewers of the total capacity of the ground both indoor and outdoor. "All the visitors and participants will have to follow COVID norms and requested to carry hand sanitizers," said an official from civic Sports and Culture department.

Sawant expresses happiness over the decision. He said that sports are important for the development of children. "Now, senior citizens can spend time in the garden," said Sawant.

Meanwhile, the civic body stressed on using bicycle for excercise.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 06:50 PM IST