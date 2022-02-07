Navi Mumbai: NMMC to provide Olympics standard shooting training to its students of civic runs schools

Students of civic runs schools under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will get Olympics standard training in shooting. The civic body will hire experienced trainers to train the budding talent in the city. Initially, a total of 20 students will be selected for the training.

The Sports and Cultural Department of NMMC has decided to provide Olympics standard training to young children to make them perform well on international platforms. So far, India has won four medals in shooting including a gold medal in 2008.

“There is a rising trend towards shooting among the young generation. We can capitalize on this opportunity by providing the international standard training,” said an official from the Sports and Cultural Department of NMMC. He added that children of municipal schools who are interested in this sport will be given training on an experimental basis.

As per the plan, a total of 20 students—10 boys and 10 girls—will be selected through a test. “Well-known institutions will be roped into selected students with the potential to perform in the international events in the future,” said the official. He added that the selected 20 children will be given training by experts in the existing shooting range in the city. There is a three-four shooting range in the city.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has appealed to children and their parents to take part in the initiative and shape careers in sports. “Training will be imparted by experienced instructors at the existing facilities in the municipal area. This is a great opportunity for both boys and girls in the municipal schools to prove their worth in the shooting game which is part of the Olympics,” said Bangar.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:09 PM IST