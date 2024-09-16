Navi Mumbai: NMIAL Issues Notices To Housing Societies As Per Aircraft Rules 1994, Clarifies Height Survey Process

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Three days after the residents and activists raised an alarm over a letter issued by the Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Limited (NMIAL) seeking details of heights of buildings, NMIAL has stated that it is a regular procedure. It said the owner will be given an opportunity to be heard, so that the building in question doesn’t violate the provisions of the notification issued by the Central Government and DGCA.

The residents said that the NMIAL has sought details quoting the Ministry of Civil Aviation notification on the height restrictions within the 20 km radius of an aerodrome. NMIAL conducted an aeronautical survey last year and found that some buildings are in violation of the height restrictions.

“As per Rule 3 of The Aircraft Rules 1994 (Service of Notification on the owner and submission of report regarding violation), NMIAL has served notices to the owner/occupants of identified building infringements to furnish details. This is a regular procedure that any greenfield airport undergoes in a bid to secure an aerodrome license,” an NMIAL spokesperson said.

“Under Gazette notification, NMIAL has been designated as the airport operator for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Therefore, CIDCO has asked NMIAL to send the notices to the owners of the structures, under Rule 3 of the Aircraft Rules 1994, as mentioned above. Post receiving the required details furnished by the owners/occupants, NMIAL will conduct the physical verification and inform the infringement to the respective owners/occupants to take necessary corrective action,” the spokesperson said adding, subsequently, NMIAL will also submit the physical verification report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In the case of Nivaan Grande CHS at New Seawoods, Nerul, the letter sought details such as the top height of the constructed building, dates of commencement and completion, sanctioned building plan, copy of the occupancy certificate, World Geodetic System 1984 (WGS 84) coordinates (denoting positions on the earth using latitude, longitude, and ellipsoidal height), copy of no objection certificate from the Airports Authority of India and any other relevant information.

While concerned citizens have raised their issues, Alert Citizens Team convenor and activist B N Kumar wondered as to why NMIAL has created tension among the people with such letters. He drew the attention of NMMC and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) which had issued the occupancy certificates, to this letter and wondered as to why the NMIAL is approaching the residents directly.

Kumar recalled that CIDCO, which is in-charge of the airport project, has celebrated when the Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR) was shifted to Dhakale island in Belapur from near DPS school in Nerul. This move was supposed to have eased all height restrictions of 55 metres, thus facilitating the construction beyond 16 floors.

In fact, the then CIDCO Managing Director had described the AAI decision to shift the ASR as a citizen-friendly move which will pave the way for a smooth completion of the airport and development of not only Navi Mumbai but the entire MMR, Kumar recalled and said the NMIAL missive is nothing but citizen unfriendly, the activist said.