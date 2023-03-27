 Navi Mumbai: 9 members of family booked for dowry harassment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 9 members of family booked for dowry harassment

Navi Mumbai: 9 members of family booked for dowry harassment

The complainant has been married for seven years and was living in Kalyan with her in-laws.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Nine members of family booked for dowry harassment | Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a criminal offence against nine members of a family including the husband and his mother for allegedly torturing a 37-year-old housemaker for dowry, police said on Monday.

A case was registered at Kamothe police station under sections 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 498- A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Woman forced to abort twice

According to the FIR, the woman was forced to abort on two times by her husband's family members who took her to Karnataka since she couldn't meet their constant demands for money.

The complainant has been married for seven years and was living in Kalyan with her in-laws.

Read Also
Panvel: Woman allegedly dies by suicide over dowry harassment; 3 held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 9 members of family booked for dowry harassment

Navi Mumbai: 9 members of family booked for dowry harassment

Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri

Mumbai: Man booked for negligence after his pet dog bites teen in Andheri

Navi Mumbai: Rise in demand for fruits pushes up prices

Navi Mumbai: Rise in demand for fruits pushes up prices

Navi Mumbai: Free health check-up camps for students held in Kharghar and Kamothe

Navi Mumbai: Free health check-up camps for students held in Kharghar and Kamothe

Pune: Biker killed while trying to overtake truck from wrong side; CCTV footage surfaces

Pune: Biker killed while trying to overtake truck from wrong side; CCTV footage surfaces