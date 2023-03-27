Navi Mumbai: 9 members of family booked for dowry harassment

Navi Mumbai: Nine members of family booked for dowry harassment | Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a criminal offence against nine members of a family including the husband and his mother for allegedly torturing a 37-year-old housemaker for dowry, police said on Monday.

A case was registered at Kamothe police station under sections 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) and 498- A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Woman forced to abort twice

According to the FIR, the woman was forced to abort on two times by her husband's family members who took her to Karnataka since she couldn't meet their constant demands for money.

The complainant has been married for seven years and was living in Kalyan with her in-laws.