Navi Mumbai: NIEPID Regional Centre holds cultural programme to celebrate I-day

The Guest of Honor of the program was Anuradha Bagchi, Principal, Helen Keller Institute for Deaf and Deaf-blind.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Photo: File

The Regional Centre Navi Mumbai of the National Institute for the Empowerment of the Person with Intellectual Disabilities (Divyangjan) celebrated the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" to commemorate the 76th Independence Day on 15th August 2022. The Chief Guest of the program was Shweta Parasher, Commander in the Indian Navy, Sr. MET and Education Officer.

The Guest of Honor of the program was Anuradha Bagchi, Principal, Helen Keller Institute for Deaf and Deaf-blind. The programme was hosted by Dr Ravi Prakash Singh, the officer in charge at NIEPID Regional Centre, Navi Mumbai.

The flag hoisting ceremony was followed by a cultural program, including group singing, solo singing, group dancing, and instrumental playing performed by Divyang students, parents, trainee teachers and educators of the Institute.

The chief guest praised the efforts made by the institute. Guest of Honor of Bagchi highlighted the need for rehabilitation of Divyang children for the progress of the Nation and to bring happiness to their life.

article-image

