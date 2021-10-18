Navi Mumbai: Nhava Sheva customs officials intercept consignment containing misdeclared items worth Rs 2 crore

The customs officials at Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, had on the basis of specific inputs intercepted one consignment wherein gross misdeclaration of various items was detected. The gross misdeclaration is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore, the officials claimed.

The items included rechargeable batteries of Canon /Sony/Duracell, Apple Airpods pro, handbags/clutch bags from reputed brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, among others.

According to the Customs sources, on Sunday a consignment was put up under examination. "The said consignment had declared goods such as tripod stand, knee pads, water fuel transfer pumps, ladies handbags etc worth Rs 10.5 lakhs. However, on examination, it was found that it had other items and there was gross misdeclaration of Rs 2 crore. Mis-declaration of goods basically leads to evasion of customs duty," said a customs official.

The agency officials are now trying to get details about the consignor and consignee and would make enquiries with them with regards to the goods.

In July this year, customs officials at the international airport had intercepted and seized a consignment of undeclared goods consisting of 160 limited edition Apple watches, 600 pieces of Apple Air-Pods and garments of Pakistan origin, collectively amounting to Rs 3 crore.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:29 PM IST