Mira Bhayandar: 20-year-old mobile thief who escaped police custody re-arrested from Antop Hill

Less than 72 hours after he outwitted on-duty personnel by managing to escape from the police van in true Bollywood-style in Bhayandar, the 20-year-old suspected mobile thief was re-arrested on Sunday.

A team from the Bhayandar police station under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector M.B.Patil apprehended the suspect identified as Durgesh Premchand Gupta (20) from the Antop Hill area of Mumbai. A resident of Murdha village near Bhayandar, Durgesh had been arrested for his alleged involvement in mobile theft cases in the region.

On 14, October, Durgesh was being escorted back to the police station from a court in Thane when he jumped out of the police van near Chetan Wines which is located a little ahead of the community hall in Bhayandar (west) and managed to escape. Notably, Gupta was said to be in handcuffs at the time of the incident.

Apart from passing information about the fugitive to their counterparts in Mumbai, Thane and other adjoining areas, the police intensified vigilance and activated their core informer network. In response to a specific tip-off, the police team immediately swung into action and re-arrested Durgesh from a tenement in the Antop Hill area of Mumbai.

Apart from section 380 for theft, a separate case under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code for escaping from police custody had also been registered against the accused at the Bhayandar police station, confirmed a senior police officer. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:03 PM IST