Navi Mumbai: NGT Orders Study On Flamingo Habitat Near Nerul; CIDCO Denies Role In Alleged Water Obstruction

Flamingo habitats near Nerul come under scrutiny as NGT orders scientific study on development impact | Representational Image

Mumbai, May 4: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to commission a scientific study on the impact of development activities, including street lighting, on flamingo habitats in Navi Mumbai, while hearing a matter concerning alleged environmental disturbances in the Nerul area.

Tribunal orders scientific study

The tribunal observed that the Joint Committee had recommended a detailed study to assess the impact of streetlights on flamingo habitats, along with an analysis of migratory patterns to understand the effect of artificial lighting on these birds in the context of ongoing development.

“We deem it appropriate to direct that the study in this regard be conducted by CIDCO through an expert agency, such as SACON (Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History). Accordingly, CIDCO is directed to approach the said institute with a proposal to carry out the study on the above recommendations within two months,” the tribunal stated.

Case background and CIDCO’s response

The tribunal was hearing a suo motu case initiated on the basis of a news article published in April 2024, which reported the death of seven flamingos near DPS Lake and attributed the incident to CIDCO’s development activities in the area.

During the proceedings, CIDCO, through its counsel Manoj Wad, filed an affidavit denying any responsibility for a pipe outlet at one of the identified locations flagged in the complaint. The agency stated that the pipe has existed for nearly 20–25 years—well before recent developments—and has not been handled by CIDCO at any point.

CIDCO, in its affidavit, stated, “With respect to the observations pertaining to the pipe at the lake location, the said pipe outlet has neither been installed nor constructed, nor has it ever been operated, maintained, or controlled by the answering respondent at any point of time. The said pipe has existed at the location for approximately 20–25 years, much prior to the present developments, and therefore, no liability can be attributed to CIDCO.”

It further added, “The Joint Committee has clearly recorded in its report that water flow is free-flowing at the other two identified locations, and it cannot be alleged that CIDCO has caused any obstruction to the natural flow of water in the area.”

No obstruction to water flow, says CIDCO

CIDCO also submitted that the findings of the Joint Committee indicate no obstruction to natural water flow, reiterating that water movement at two inspected locations remained unhindered. It argued that allegations of interference with the natural drainage system were unfounded.

Addressing concerns regarding the Nerul Jetty project, CIDCO maintained that the structure was constructed strictly in accordance with statutory approvals and built on stilts to ensure that tidal and creek water flow remains unobstructed.

Environmental concerns and further directions

However, the tribunal took note of the recommendations made by the Joint Committee in its report submitted in December 2025, which stressed the need for ecological conservation, particularly with respect to flamingo habitats around the DPS Lake area, a satellite wetland of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary.

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CIDCO also raised concerns regarding aircraft movement in the vicinity and requested that this aspect be included in the study. “CIDCO has submitted that there is an airport in the vicinity; therefore, the possible impact of flamingos on aircraft operations should also be included in the study to be conducted by the institute. We allow the request and direct CIDCO to include this aspect in the study to be conducted by SACON,” the order stated.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 14, 2026.

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