Navi Mumbai: NGO takes 60 underprivileged children to circus in Sanpada

Navi Mumbai: The Divine Foundation, an NGO that works for underprivileged sections of society along with students of SIES College Nerul took around 60 people including 40 underprivileged children from Jui Nagar to Rambo Circus for their entertainment. They also provided refreshments during the day out.

Trustee members of NGO brought their own cars to transport children to circus

D H Subramaniam, founder trustee Divine Foundation said that they approached the NMMC regarding the visit of underprivileged children to the circus and got some discount. “The civic body actively ensured that these children see the circus,” said Mr Subramaniam. He added that trustee members of the Divine Foundation brought their own cars to transport these children to the circus venue in Sanpada.

Event was conceptualized by SIES volunteer students

Students from SIES volunteered during the event and ensured that every child enjoy the moment. “The whole event was conceptualized by students and we all executed,” said Mr Subramaniam.

