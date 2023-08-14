Navi Mumbai NGO Divine Foundation Emerges Angel For 5-Year-Old Girl

Divine Foundation | File

Navi Mumbai-based Divine Foundation emerged as an angel for a five-year-old girl child as the organisation provided Aqua Kit. The girl is suffering from Profound hearing loss and the kit will enable the child to participate in school and daily activities. The founder and president of Divine Foundation D H Subramaniam celebrated his birthday on August 7 at the Stephen School at Prabhadevi. He was accompanied by the foundation trustee Mrs. Sujatha Ranganathan.

The team on behalf of the Divine Foundation donated an Aqua Kit Latisha Michael Aranha. Ms. Aranha is five years old and according to the BERA report, she has been diagnosed with bilateral profound hearing loss. She has recently got her cochlear implant surgery in her Right ear.

As the Cochlear Implant is very expensive (7-8 lakhs), an Aqua kit is specifically designed to provide reliable protection for cochlear implant recipients from water exposure (rain, swimming, and similar exposure to water),

By using the Aqua Kit, Latisha will be able to safeguard her cochlear implant, ensuring its functionality and longevity. It will enable her to participate in outdoor activities, attend school, and engage in daily life without concerns about potential damage caused by water exposure.

