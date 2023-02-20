Navi Mumbai NGO distributes earthen pots to contractual civic workers ahead of summer | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai: As summer approaches the city, the city based Divine Foundation distributed earthen pots among contract workers of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in an event held last week in Sector 48 in Seawoods.

Mitali Sancheti, Assistant Commissioner of Belapur, and other senior officials of NMMC were present during the event.

The event began with a note of thanks for the workers. Speaking about the same, founder-trustee of the Divine Foundation, DH Subramaniam, said, "Earthen pots were donated by the foundation so the workers have access to cool drinking water."

During the event, the foundation, in association with Tata Strive, a Tata Group partner, highlighted the opportunities and the various courses that interested the workers.

Students from SIES College of Management, Nerul, showcased paper bags made by them and distributed them among the street vendors as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to advocate the use of paper and avoid plastic.

