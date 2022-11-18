e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: Divine Foundation volunteers celebrate Children's Day with underpriviledged kids

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Volunteers of Divine Foundation with the children at Jeevan Jyoti Ashalaya | Sourced Photo
The Divine Foundation along with AIESEC, a team of students and working professionals based in Navi Mumbai, represented by Manasvini Kallur, Sakshi Jadhav and other volunteers visited Jeevan Jyoti Ashalaya in Nerul on November 14, 2022 to celebrate Children’s Day.

The team spent time with the children and had organised dancing, singing and other games. Children showcased their talents by participating in singing, dancing, and reciting poems. The day ended beautifully with a cake cutting ceremony.

