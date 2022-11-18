Navi Mumbai: Divine Foundation volunteers celebrate Children's Day with underpriviledged kids

Volunteers of Divine Foundation with the children at Jeevan Jyoti Ashalaya | Sourced Photo

The Divine Foundation along with AIESEC, a team of students and working professionals based in Navi Mumbai, represented by Manasvini Kallur, Sakshi Jadhav and other volunteers visited Jeevan Jyoti Ashalaya in Nerul on November 14, 2022 to celebrate Children’s Day.

The team spent time with the children and had organised dancing, singing and other games. Children showcased their talents by participating in singing, dancing, and reciting poems. The day ended beautifully with a cake cutting ceremony.

Similarly, members of the foundation spent time with the underprivileged children of a cluster in Navi Mumbai. The foundation distributed sweets, and beverages among children. Sujatha Madam, Janhvi Gohil and Prashant took the initiative. They also distributed a gift at the end of the event.