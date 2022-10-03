Navi Mumbai NGO conducts cleanliness drive at a waterfall in city

ELF cleanliness drive at Bhekare waterfall in Bhivpuri | FPJ

Navi Mumbai-based Environment Life Foundation (ELF) carried out a cleanliness drive at Bhekare waterfall in Bhivpuri and removed around 300 kg of waste.

This was the 22nd clean drive at waterfalls since it started the mission to clean waterfalls and create awareness among visitors to stop littering.

Dharmesh Barai, founder of the ELF said that people visit waterfalls for fun but they also dump bottles, plastics and eatables.

“Apart from cleaning mangroves, we also clean waterfalls during the monsoon. So far, we have carried out a drive at 22 waterfalls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and adjoining areas. We conduct the drive during the monsoon as people visiting there can see the thrashes and understand. A waterfall is not a place for consuming alcohol and having a party. Apart from polluting, they are also putting much wildlife in danger,” said Barai.

The littering in such places affects the wildlife and this is not good for the environment and ecosystem. “We also need to create awareness in village areas as waterfalls are situated mostly near villages and they need to take interest in keeping clean,” said Barai.