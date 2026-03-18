Navi Mumbai News: Woman Dies After Jumping In Front Of Local Train At Kharghar Station, Services Disrupted For 25 Minutes

An unidentified woman, estimated to be around 52 years old, died after allegedly jumping in front of a CSMT-bound local train at Kharghar Railway Station on Tuesday evening, causing disruption to suburban rail services for about 25 minutes. |

Navi Mumbai: An unidentified woman, estimated to be around 52 years old, died after allegedly jumping in front of a CSMT-bound local train at Kharghar Railway Station on Tuesday evening, causing disruption to suburban rail services for about 25 minutes.

Incident Occurred at 4:39 PM on Platform No. 1

The incident occurred at approximately 4:39 pm on Platform No. 1, when the woman leapt in front of the up local train near the ladies coach. Railway police and on-duty staff, along with porters, rushed to the spot and pulled her out from beneath the train. She was immediately transported to Panvel Sub-District Hospital by ambulance, where she was declared dead.

Following the incident, train services on the route were briefly halted but later resumed smoothly after clearance of the tracks.

Police Trying to Identify Woman Through CCTV

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Tayade said, “We are trying to identify the lady. We are back-tracing CCTV footage to determine where she came from.”

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

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