Mumbai News: Nine Of Inter-State Gang Arrested For Stealing MTNL Cables In Mulund, Hydra Crane And Tools Seized

The Mulund police have arrested nine members of an inter-state gang involved in stealing MTNL cables, in a well-planned late-night operation. | AI

Mumbai: The Mulund police have arrested nine members of an inter-state gang involved in stealing MTNL cables, in a well-planned late-night operation. The accused, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi, had allegedly come to Mumbai with heavy machinery, including an Eicher vehicle and a Hydra crane, to execute the crime.

Accused Hail from UP, Bihar and Delhi

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nehal Wajuddin Sayyed, 48, Mohammad Isrul Md. Gayas Kuliha, 20, and Ikram Mohammad Azhar, 21, from Uttar Pradesh; Abhishek Rajkumar Mahto, 22, Mohammad Raja Md. Hasim Ansari, 30, and Sanjay Dinesh Mahto, 38, from Delhi; and Ahad Md. Shabrati Alam, 40, Mohammad Murshid Md. Ajeeb Ansari, 29, and Sanjaykumar Shivji Shah, 42, from Bihar.

According to the police, Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Pawar of the Mulund police station received a tip-off from an informant around 10:30 am on March 16. The information suggested that a gang of 10–12 members from Uttar Pradesh was planning to arrive in Mulund with an Eicher vehicle to commit MTNL cable theft.

Three Teams Laid Trap, Nine Detained

Acting on the intelligence, police formed three separate teams and laid a trap on LBS Road in Mulund West. Around 12:25 am, officers intercepted the suspects and successfully detained nine individuals.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 310(1), (4), (5), (6), 324(3), along with Sections 4/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 37(1), 135 of the Mumbai Police Act.

Police seized equipment and materials worth Rs12.22 lakh from the accused, including an Eicher vehicle, a Hydra crane, two iron swords, a knife, iron hammers, digging tools, blades, chisels, rubber packing materials, plastic helmets, reflective jackets, cutters, wire ropes, traffic safety cones, and approximately 6 feet 9 inches of MTNL cable.

The accused have been remanded to police custody until March 20 by a local court. Further investigation is underway, police said.

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