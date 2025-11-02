 Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Pump House Work Commences After Five-Year Delay
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Vashi Pump House Work Commences After Five-Year Delay

Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Pump House Work Commences After Five-Year Delay

Work has commenced on the long-stalled pump house in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, after nearly five years of delays due to the pandemic and environmental issues. The project aims to improve drainage infrastructure and prevent flooding following recent heavy rains and system malfunctions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Pump House Work Commences After Five-Year Delay |

Navi Mumbai: In a significant development for the residents of Vashi in Navi Mumbai, work has finally begun on the long‐awaited pump house in Sector 8. The project, which had been stalled for nearly five years, was green-lit following multiple delays due to the pandemic and environmental clearance hurdles.

On July 26 during a heavy downpour, the absence of adequate drainage infrastructure still left the area vulnerable. A malfunctioning or incomplete pump house and adjacent holding pond had previously delayed efficient water discharge into the creek. Now with renewed momentum, the civic body aims to upgrade the system to prevent flood situations.

Also Watch

The mechanism will involve modern pumping units placed next to the holding pond and on the creek side, allowing excess rainwater from Sector 8 and neighbouring zones to be swiftly channelled out. The upgrades were mandated by state leadership and installed under the supervision of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), according to reports.

FPJ Shorts
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Shafali Verma Departs After Scoring A Crucial Knock Of 87; IND 165/2
IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live: Shafali Verma Departs After Scoring A Crucial Knock Of 87; IND 165/2
Mumbai: Dry Days Announced In November; Know When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed
Mumbai: Dry Days Announced In November; Know When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed
Countdown To Dev Deepawali 2025: ‘Kashi Katha’ 3d Show To Bring The Soul Of Varanasi Alive
Countdown To Dev Deepawali 2025: ‘Kashi Katha’ 3d Show To Bring The Soul Of Varanasi Alive
Uttar Pradesh News: Tiger Attacks Safari Vehicle At Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Tourists Escape Unhurt
Uttar Pradesh News: Tiger Attacks Safari Vehicle At Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Tourists Escape Unhurt

Local residents and former municipal representatives have welcomed the start of work. One former councilor noted that the pond’s scouring and clearance of accumulated silt would be the next challenge, as stagnant deposits have reduced holding capacity and risked overflow during monsoon events.

Read Also
Mumbai Guide: Hungry Post Match? Check Out THESE Spots Near DY Patil Stadium Open Past Midnight
article-image

Officials say that once fully operational, the pump house will add resilience to Vashi’s drainage infrastructure, offering relief to thousands of households prone to flooding. With works now rolled out, the focus shifts to timely completion and maintenance of the drainage network ahead of the next rainy season.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dry Days Announced In November; Know When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed

Mumbai: Dry Days Announced In November; Know When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed

Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Pump House Work Commences After Five-Year Delay

Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Pump House Work Commences After Five-Year Delay

Mumbai News: Cyber Cops Warn Citizens About Fake Traffic E-challan & Sim Hijack Frauds

Mumbai News: Cyber Cops Warn Citizens About Fake Traffic E-challan & Sim Hijack Frauds

Thane News: Electrocuted Monkey Rescued In Ghodbunder, Under Treatment At Animal Hospital

Thane News: Electrocuted Monkey Rescued In Ghodbunder, Under Treatment At Animal Hospital

Ajit Pawar Re-Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Olympic Association President For Fourth Term

Ajit Pawar Re-Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Olympic Association President For Fourth Term