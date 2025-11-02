Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Pump House Work Commences After Five-Year Delay |

Navi Mumbai: In a significant development for the residents of Vashi in Navi Mumbai, work has finally begun on the long‐awaited pump house in Sector 8. The project, which had been stalled for nearly five years, was green-lit following multiple delays due to the pandemic and environmental clearance hurdles.

On July 26 during a heavy downpour, the absence of adequate drainage infrastructure still left the area vulnerable. A malfunctioning or incomplete pump house and adjacent holding pond had previously delayed efficient water discharge into the creek. Now with renewed momentum, the civic body aims to upgrade the system to prevent flood situations.

Also Watch

The mechanism will involve modern pumping units placed next to the holding pond and on the creek side, allowing excess rainwater from Sector 8 and neighbouring zones to be swiftly channelled out. The upgrades were mandated by state leadership and installed under the supervision of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), according to reports.

Local residents and former municipal representatives have welcomed the start of work. One former councilor noted that the pond’s scouring and clearance of accumulated silt would be the next challenge, as stagnant deposits have reduced holding capacity and risked overflow during monsoon events.

Officials say that once fully operational, the pump house will add resilience to Vashi’s drainage infrastructure, offering relief to thousands of households prone to flooding. With works now rolled out, the focus shifts to timely completion and maintenance of the drainage network ahead of the next rainy season.