Mumbai Guide: Hungry Post Match? Check Out THESE Spots Near DY Patil Stadium Open Past Midnight

By: Manasi Kamble | November 02, 2025
Looking for hangout places near DY Patil Stadium post India VS South Africa ICC Women's World Cup match? check out slides:
X @mufaddal_vohra
Legends Café (Sector 5, Nerul): Open 24 hours, serves burgers, shakes and coffee; ideal for post-match hunger at any hour.
Barbeque Nation – Nerul (Sector 6, Palm Beach Road): Live-grill buffet, relaxed late-night seating; great for a hearty dinner after the game.
Pop Tate’s – CBD Belapur (Sector 15, Belapur): Trendy lounge-café open till about 1 a.m.; excellent for late snacks and drinks.
Vashi Social (Inorbit Mall, Vashi): Stylish café-bar open till around 1 a.m.; serves fusion food and cocktails for post-match unwind.
B Bhagat Tarachand (Sector 12, Vashi): Large North Indian restaurant near Vashi station; late table service and robust menu after events.
Soy Street (Sector 30A, Palm Beach Road, Vashi): Asian-fusion restaurant serving sushi, sizzlers and cocktails; late-night dining in Vashi.
Arabian Chillies Restaurant (Sector 23, Nerul): Middle-Eastern & Indian fare spot near Nerul; convenient for late bites within walking/auto distance.
Prithvish (Sector 3, Nerul East): Multicuisine restaurant & bar open until 1:00 a.m. (or even 1:30 a.m.) offering North-Indian, Mughlai, kebabs and bar menu.
Jimi’s Burger, Vashi: A cult favourite among Navi Mumbai foodies, Jimi’s Burger serves juicy, overloaded burgers, cheesy fries, and thick shakes till late night.