Navi Mumbai News: Two Arrested For Beating 37-Year-Old Man To Death Over Previous Quarrel In Kalamboli

Two men have been arrested after Ratneshkumar Rajkumar Jaiswal (37), a resident of Asudgaon, was beaten to death with wooden sticks and fist blows near the Central Warehousing Corporation Board road in Kalamboli around 1.45 am on December 1. Jaiswal sustained severe head and chest injuries and was rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where doctors declared him dead before treatment.

Accused Attacked Victim After Earlier Altercation

According to Kalamboli Police, the attackers Mohammed Chand Shabir Shaikh (25) and Juef Jamil Elias Shaikh (25), both from Kalamboli and originally from Bihar assaulted Jaiswal over a previous altercation before fleeing on a scooter. A case under BNS Sections 103 and 3(5) has been registered under Crime No. 276/2025.

Victim Intervened in Clash With Transgender Persons

A preliminary probe by two special teams of Crime Branch Unit 3, Panvel, revealed that the two accused had earlier clashed with a group of transgender persons near the Kalamboli Steel Market service road. When Jaiswal and his friends stepped in to pacify the situation, the accused allegedly took offence.

Police said the duo later picked up a wooden stick lying near an eatery and attacked Jaiswal repeatedly on the head, chest and other parts of his body, leading to fatal injuries.

CCTV Footage Helped Identify Accused

“CCTV footage and eyewitness statements played a crucial role in zeroing in on the suspects. The two accused have confessed to attacking the victim out of resentment after the earlier quarrel,” said ACP (Crime) Ajay Landge.

The accused were detained, medically examined and arrested on December 2. They were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till December 8.

Investigation Supervised by Senior Navi Mumbai Police Officials

The investigation was conducted under the guidance of Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Additional CP (Crime) Deepak Sakore, and DCP (Crime) Sachin Gunjal. The operation was executed by Senior PI Avinash Kaldadate and officers from Crime Branch Unit 3.

