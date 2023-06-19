 Navi Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Asks CIDCO To Resolve Civic Issues Of Karanjade
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Asks CIDCO To Resolve Civic Issues Of Karanjade

Navi Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Asks CIDCO To Resolve Civic Issues Of Karanjade

While talking to the media, Narute alleged that while CIDCO is busy in developing the international airport but has completely overlooked the basic infrastructure of Karanjade node which is adjacent to the upcoming airport.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar | File Photo

The NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar, has asked the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to address civic issues of Karanjade node. He made the request after NCP city president Ranjit Narute brought the node’s problems to Pawar's attention.

While talking to the media, Narute alleged that while CIDCO is busy in developing the international airport but has completely overlooked the basic infrastructure of Karanjade node which is adjacent to the upcoming airport.

Lacks Many Civic Amenities

The newly developed node lacks a need like adequate water supply. In addition, the roads are in a pathetic condition, and manholes of sewer lines are open. The recent power cuts have added to their woes. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: J M Mhatre Charitable Organization to hold cultural event on January 16 in Panvel
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Man Returns Lost Bag Found On Street To Its Rightful Owner

Navi Mumbai: Man Returns Lost Bag Found On Street To Its Rightful Owner

Navi Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Asks CIDCO To Resolve Civic Issues Of Karanjade

Navi Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Asks CIDCO To Resolve Civic Issues Of Karanjade

Consumer Connect: Fixing Product Liability Important From Buyers View, Says Expert

Consumer Connect: Fixing Product Liability Important From Buyers View, Says Expert

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Does Society Need To Maintain Details Of Staff, Visitors

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: Does Society Need To Maintain Details Of Staff, Visitors

Mumbai Masala: OTT Brings Curtains Down On City Theatres

Mumbai Masala: OTT Brings Curtains Down On City Theatres