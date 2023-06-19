Navi Mumbai News: Sharad Pawar Asks CIDCO To Resolve Civic Issues Of Karanjade

Sharad Pawar | File Photo

The NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar, has asked the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) to address civic issues of Karanjade node. He made the request after NCP city president Ranjit Narute brought the node’s problems to Pawar's attention.

While talking to the media, Narute alleged that while CIDCO is busy in developing the international airport but has completely overlooked the basic infrastructure of Karanjade node which is adjacent to the upcoming airport.

Lacks Many Civic Amenities

The newly developed node lacks a need like adequate water supply. In addition, the roads are in a pathetic condition, and manholes of sewer lines are open. The recent power cuts have added to their woes.