Navi Mumbai News: Seawood–Darave Station Officially Renamed As Seawood–Darave–Karave

Seawood–Darave Station Officially Renamed As Seawood–Darave–Karave

Seawood–Darave railway station has officially been renamed Seawood–Darave–Karave from Tuesday, following directives from the Railway Ministry. The updated name has begun appearing on tickets, digital displays and passenger information systems across the Harbour line, said the Central Railway PRO.

Renaming Approved After State Government Request

Railway officials said the renaming was carried out after a request from the Maharashtra Government, which was subsequently approved by the Railway Ministry.

Along with the name change, Central Railway has also updated the station code from SWDV to SWDK, and new signboards will be installed soon.

Station Now Reflects All Three Localities

The station, one of the busiest on the Navi Mumbai Harbour route, now formally acknowledges all three adjoining areas the Seawoods township and the villages of Darave and Karave.

“Instructions to rename the station as Seawoods–Darave–Karave have been received from the Railway Ministry, and necessary action has been initiated to make the changes,” said Praveen Patil, Senior Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

Karave Residents Welcome the Move

Local residents of Karave, who had been demanding the inclusion of their locality’s name for years, have welcomed the decision.

