Navi Mumbai News: Sanitation Worker In Panvel Returns Lost Gold Chain, Wins Praise For Honesty

A citizen who had come for a morning jog at the Vadale Lake area lost their gold chain today. However, a sanitation worker from Ward No. 18, is stated to have displayed remarkable honesty by ensuring that the chain was safely returned to its rightful owner.

The worker named Vishwanath Patil, while carrying out cleaning duties in the Vadale Lake area in the morning, had found the gold chain. The worker informed his senior officers, verified the ownership, and handed over the lost item to the concerned citizen.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation administration has appreciated Patil for this honest and responsible act. "His integrity has set an example for other staff members and sent a positive message to society," said an official.