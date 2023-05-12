Navi Mumbai News: Sandeep Kumar Chaurasia joins the city zone of Bank of Maharashtra

Sandeep Kumar Chaurasia | Sourced Photo

Sandeep Kumar Chaurasia has recently taken charge of the Navi Mumbai zone of the Bank of Maharashtra, a leader in the banking industry. Chaurasia has completed his education in B.Sc and also acquired CAIIB and other professional degrees in the banking industry.

Chaurasia has joined as Zonal Manager at Navi Mumbai Zone in Vashi. He has around 19 years of experience in the banking sector. He has earlier worked as Branch Manager and Zonal Manager in Madhya Pradesh Bhopal, Akola, Kolkata, Jharkhand, Amravati, Pune and Kolhapur. He started his banking career in 2004 as a probationary officer.

The bank is confident that under his leadership, the 44 branches under the Navi Mumbai zone will continue to perform well. An atmosphere of excitement has been created in the bank's Navi Mumbai zone and Raigad district about his assumption of office and confidence has been expressed everywhere. Chaurasia has expressed his belief that Navi Mumbai Zone will surely fulfill its goals and take the bank on the path of progress by keeping a group spirit and positive attitude.

Deputy Zonal Manager, Saurabh Singh, Chief Manager, Dilip Kumar Upadhyay, Branch Manager, Officers, and Employees of Navi Mumbai area welcomed Sandeep Kumar Chaurasia and congratulated him on his assumption of office.